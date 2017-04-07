By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA Goaso (B/A), April 07, GNA – One hundred and thirty-seven (137) chainsaw machines and 29 truck-load of illegal lumber had been seized by the Forestry Commission (FC) at Goaso in the Brong-Ahafo Region. This followed a special operation carried out jointly by the military and officials

Goaso (B/A), April 07, GNA – One hundred and thirty-seven (137) chainsaw machines and 29 truck-load of illegal lumber had been seized by the Forestry Commission (FC) at Goaso in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

This followed a special operation carried out jointly by the military and officials at the Goaso District of the Forest Service Division (FSD).

Mr. Godfred Quashigah, the District Manager, who announced this said they had also confiscated 25 table saw motors.

Speaking at a meeting with timber companies, operating under the Timber Utilization Contract and the Timber Utilization Permit at Goaso, he said the illegal lumber had been cut from forest reserves at Akrodie, Kasapin, Tipokrom, Asumura and Gambia.

The offenders, he said, were now standing trial at the Goaso Circuit Court adding that, the seized trucks and machines had been confiscated to the state on the orders of the court.

Mr. Quashigah underlined the resolve of the Commission to stop the plunder of the forest and its resources.

It had upped its game to protect and ensure efficient management of the forest resources, he added.

The District Manager complained about the strong backing some chiefs and politicians had been giving to the illegal timber operators.

That, he warned, if unchecked, could make efforts by the Commission at safeguarding the forest struggle.

Mr. Quashigah described as deeply worrying, the situation where “these people can assault and threaten the lives of our staff, all because they know they have the backing of influential and powerful people in the society”.

He spoke of instances where range monitors had either been run over with vehicles or butchered to death and “the next day, suspects arrested would be walking the streets”.

He called for support from everybody – the chiefs and people in the forest fringe communities, to expose and arrest those engaged in the illegal activity.

