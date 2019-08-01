news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA - The FBNBank Ghana has launched its third edition of its ‘Save and Win’ promo to boost the savings culture in the society.

The promo, which runs for a period of three months- July 31 to October 31, 2019 also seeks to reward loyal customers of the bank and broaden the bank’s customer base by connecting with the unbanked population.

A statement signed by Mr Enoch Vanderpuye, the Country Team Lead for Marketing and Corporate Communications of the Bank, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the promo would have monthly draws and an ultimate draw, which would be held at the end of October.

It said there are a number of prizes ranging from trips to Dubai and South Africa, a weekend stay at the Royal Senchi, and home appliances among others to be given to deserving winners.

Speaking at the launch of the promo in Accra, the statement quoted Mr Victor Asante, the Managing Director of the bank, as saying there is the need for Ghanaians to cultivate a positive savings culture to ensure a prosperous future.

He said: “a strong savings culture is key to securing our collective future and we are happy to provide a platform that helps our customers to save”.

Mr Asante said: “The commitment of FBNBank Ghana Limited to this country, this economy and our cherished customers is manifested in the little fuss our shareholders made in recapitalizing us to meet the required minimum capital”.

He said “we remain confident in the nation Ghana and its citizens”.

The statement said the promo was open to all existing individual current and or savings account customers of the bank and new customers who are able to meet the terms and conditions governing ‘Save and Win’ promo.

It said to ensure fairness and transparency, FBNBank would work with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) through its Caritas platform to pick winners of the promo.

The statement said to participate in the promo, customers needed to make a deposit of GHC 200.00 (and/or multiples of it) into an existing or new individual savings/current accounts adding that each GHC 200.00 deposit earns a customer 1 point.

“All customers who, at the start of the promo have a minimum balance of GHC 1,000.00 in their accounts will get one point for every GHC 1000.00 as “advance points”.

Advance points will be earned only on incremental basis as long as the customer’s deposit remains in the account during the period of the promotion,” it said.

The statement said to participate in the monthly draws or the grand draw, customers needed to maintain a minimum of GHC 1,000.00 in their individual current or savings accounts.

GNA