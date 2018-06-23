Accra, June 23, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa and SKYTRAX certified Four Star Global Airline, has finalized preparations to launch new flight services to Barcelona, Spain from Sunday July 1, 2018. In this regard, the ultra-modern B787– 800 Dreamliner would be deployed. A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Aniley Eshetu, Assistant Manager Corporate Communications,

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Aniley Eshetu, Assistant Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines, said Barcelona, the capital and largest city of Catalonia and the second most populous municipality of Spain, was also the second largest trade fair and exhibition centre in Europe.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer said: “We are very happy to spread our wings to Barcelona, which will be our second destination in Spain, after Madrid, and the 13th city in our European network.”

He said the start of the new flight to Barcelona was part of the global route network expansion plan in line with the strategic roadmap, Vision 2025.

He said the new flight to Barcelona would provide seamless connectivity options for business people as well as tourists from Barcelona to their extensive African network of 58 destinations via their main hub in Addis Ababa.

