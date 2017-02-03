



Accra, Feb. 3, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines has received its third Airbus A-350 XWB named after Erta Ale, a large basaltic shield volcano located in the Afar Region of North-Eastern Ethiopia.Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, the Group Chief Executive Officer, in a statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “As part of our continuous fleet modernisation programme, we have now phased i

Accra, Feb. 3, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines has received its third Airbus A-350 XWB named after Erta Ale, a large basaltic shield volcano located in the Afar Region of North-Eastern Ethiopia.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, the Group Chief Executive Officer, in a statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “As part of our continuous fleet modernisation programme, we have now phased in a third airbus A-350 XWB 900.”

He said both the B-787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A-350 were the most technologically advanced airplanes in the world currently and management was highly delighted to own and operate both airplanes at their early stage in service.

“Ethiopian Airlines customers will have the special privilege of experiencing the superior features and services of both airplanes,” he said.

Mr GebreMariam said those environmentally green airplanes would enable the airline to expand its vast network to new and exciting destinations like Oslo in Norway, Singapore, Chengdu in China, Jakarta in Indonesia, Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and Antananarivo in Madagascar.

The new aircraft has a configuration of 30 Cloud Nine business and 313 economy class seats. Ethiopian was the first African Airline to take delivery of Airbus A-350 XWB in 2016.

GNA

