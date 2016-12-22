Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, will start services to Jakarta, Indonesia, in June 2017 using the ultra-modern Boeing 787-800

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA - Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, will start services to Jakarta, Indonesia, in June 2017 using the ultra-modern Boeing 787-800.

Jakarta is Indonesia’s economic, cultural and political center.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines said Indonesia was the fourth most populous country in the world, and with this new service Ethiopian would have service to all five of the most populous countries on earth.

It said the country was made up of more than 13,000 islands.

The flights will make a stop in Bangkok.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, commenting on the new route said: “As the fastest growing airline in Africa, Ethiopian is pleased to offer the opportunity to business people as well as tourists to explore Jakarta’s potential both for investment and leisure.”

It said the move would further increase the presence of the Airlines in Asia, connecting Africa to the Region and in turn strengthening the tourism and trade ties between the peoples of Africa and Asia.

Moreover, pilgrims and the West African community residing in Indonesia would be enjoying hassle-free connections to Ethiopian’s vast African network via its hub at Addis Ababa.

The statement said Ethiopian Airlines was working very hard to connect Africa with the major trading centres of the world and Jakarta; Indonesia is one of them.

It said passengers to and from Jakarta would enjoy the unparalleled comforts of the 787 with less noise, the biggest windows in the sky, a higher ceiling, unique lighting, and higher humidity.

Ethiopian is a global carrier that operates the youngest and the most modern fleet on the African continent, with an average aircraft age of less than five years, serving more than 90 international destinations across five continents with more than 240 daily departures.

GNA