Accra, March 1, GNA – The Ministry of Energy would insist that the Power Distribution Service Ghana Limited (PDS) delivers in accordance with the Key Performance Indicators stipulated in the transaction agreement for the restructuring of the operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Mr John Peter Amewu, the Sector Minister, said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday.

The statement said the Ministry said the Government was committed to ensuring that the energy sector was efficiently and effectively run in order to push forward the socio-economic agenda of the country.

It said ECG has over the years been faced with numerous challenges including electricity theft, overloading of equipment and lines due to capacity constraints, weak feeders and obsolete equipment.

These bottlenecks in the power sector, the statement said, have led to the need to introduce the private sector in the management and operations of ECG, adding that the transaction agreement has met the expectations of all parties involved.

The Ministry commended the hard work done by previous Energy Minister and successive government for their contributions towards the transfer process.

The Energy Ministry also commended the United States Government and the Millennium Development Authority for their contribution and support towards improvement in the electricity distribution sector.

The statement said the Government of Ghana on August 5, 2014 executed the 2nd Millennium Challenge Compact with the United States Government.

It said the Compact aims to increase private sector investment and the productivity and profitability of the micro, small, medium and the large-scale businesses.

The statement said among the six projects within the second Compact is the ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround Project (EFOT), which seeks to introduce a Private Sector Participant in the Management and Operations of the ECG.

Meralco-led Consortium, including A Energia SA, an Angolan Company, and three other Ghanaian Companies: TG Energy Solutions Ghana Limited, Santa Power Limited and GTS Power Limited which formed the PDS was eventually declared the winner after a competitive procurement process.

