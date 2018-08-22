Otaipro (E/R), Aug. 22, GNA - Traders in the Birim Central Municipality have been called to employ the skills acquired during practical training's organised by the Business Advisory Centre (BAC) to improve their lot. Mr Richard Mongson, the Head of BAC, said this during a technology improvement and packaging training on gari processing in the Otaipro Community. Participants at the event we

Otaipro (E/R), Aug. 22, GNA - Traders in the Birim Central Municipality have been called to employ the skills acquired during practical training's organised by the Business Advisory Centre (BAC) to improve their lot.



Mr Richard Mongson, the Head of BAC, said this during a technology improvement and packaging training on gari processing in the Otaipro Community.

Participants at the event were 27 members of Biakoye Cassava Cooperative and Marketing Society Limited and they were taken through the production of ‘soya bean gari’, ‘fine gari’, ‘ginger gari’ and various ways of improving the packaging.

Mr Safo Kafui of Skylo Agro Processing Enterprise, who was a resource person for the programme, assured the participants of his availability should they encounter any challenges in adopting the new processing methods.

The training was supported by the Rural Enterprises Programme (REP).

The participants expressed their gratitude for the programme and assured the organisers of their readiness to adopt the new skills.

GNA