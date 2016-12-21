Emirates, the World’s Best Airline in the 2016 has announced that it will operate the first ever commercial Airbus A380 flight to Morocco and North Africa, when it takes the iconic double decker aircraft to Casablanca on March, 26th, 2017

Airline’s flagship aircraft, which continues to excite travelers and aviation enthusiasts alike, will replace the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft currently used on the Dubai-Casablanca route, offering increased seat capacity across all three cabin classes and an enhanced premium product experience.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Emirates Airline and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday.

The switch to the A380 offers a total of 1834 additional seats per week, meeting a growing demand from travelers on the route, with 14 private suites in First Class, 76 lie flat seats in Business Class and 401 seats in spacious Economy Class cabin, the release said.

It said travellers from Morocco flying from Casablanca to Emirates’ world class hub, Dubai, could seamlessly connect to onward destinations in Emirates network, particularly in the GCC, East Asia and Australia, with many cities, such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Doha, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, also being served by the A380.

The A380 service, the release said, would also provide travelers from across the Emirates’ network, mainly the GCC and Australia as well as India, US, and the Far East, with ideal connectivity via Emirates' ultra-modern hub in Dubai.

Casablanca has become one of Emirates’ most popular destinations, which has seen steady growth since being launched in March 2002, the release said, adding that in 2015 alone, Emirates carried nearly 260,000 passengers and more than 10,000 tonnes of cargo, stimulating business and leisure travel between Casablanca and Dubai.

It said passengers travelling on the three-class, 491-seat aircraft, would enjoy spacious cabins and experience a peaceful journey in the world’s quietest long-range jet.

They can use the onboard Wi-Fi; indulge in food prepared by international chefs, and be entertained by Emirates’ award-winning ice system which offers over 2,500 channels of in-flight entertainment across all cabins, said the release.

It said Emirates has redefined the core experience of premium travel adding that First Class and Business Class passengers would have access to the A380’s onboard Lounge, with space to mingle whilst enjoying canapés and the beverages prepared by the onboard bartender.

“First Class passengers can enjoy the aircraft’s First Class Private Suites and experience the aircraft’s signature onboard Shower Spa,” the release said.

It said Emirates was the largest operator of the Airbus A380, and had carried over 65 million passengers on its flagship aircraft since 2008.

Emirates is also the largest A380 operator with 54 more of the world’s largest passenger aircraft pending delivery, the release said.

It said so far, Emirates has introduced A380 services to over 45 destinations across its network, adding that its current fleet of 88 A380s had visited over 64 airports, flown nearly 986 million kilometers, and made 74,263 return flights to date.

From 26 March, EK751 will become an A380 flight, leaving Dubai every day at 0725hrs and arriving in Casablanca at 1255hrs, the release said, and added that with the return flight, EK752, departs Casablanca at 1455hrs and lands in Dubai at 0125hrs the next morning.

