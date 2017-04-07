By Benjamin Akoto, GNA Asamankese (E/R), April 07, GNA – Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has taken steps to tackle the low voltage power in parts of the Eastern Region through the construction of two substations at Asamankese and Suhum. Mr. Michael Baah, Regional Manager of the Company, said this would assure customers in Asamankese, Suhum, parts of Koforidus, Nsawam, Kibi, Bunso, Akwatia a

Asamankese (E/R), April 07, GNA – Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has taken steps to tackle the low voltage power in parts of the Eastern Region through the construction of two substations at Asamankese and Suhum.

Mr. Michael Baah, Regional Manager of the Company, said this would assure customers in Asamankese, Suhum, parts of Koforidus, Nsawam, Kibi, Bunso, Akwatia and a number of other communities of stable electricity supply.

He told journalists during an inspection of construction work on the Asamankese substation that a total of about 71,000 would benefit.

He indicated that service interruption due to low voltage, affecting both domestic users and businesses would soon be over.

The Asamankese substation is now about 95 per cent complete with that of the Suhum, which would serve the dual purpose of a switching station and a primary substation, put at 85 per cent.

Mr. Baah spoke of the acquisition of transformers and upgrade of the company’s network to improve the quality of service.

He announced that 175 major system improvement projects would be undertaken in the region, this year.

