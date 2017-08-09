Agona Swedru (C/R) Aug. 9, GNA - An Agona Swedru Circuit Court has sentenced a 33 year old Taxi driver to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 12-year old class five pupil of Don Bosco Catholic Primary School in Winneba. The accused Nana Francis Ejako a native of Winneba plead not guilty to the charge, but was found guilty after trial by the court presided over by Justice Nicholas

Agona Swedru (C/R) Aug. 9, GNA - An Agona Swedru Circuit Court has sentenced a 33 year old Taxi driver to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 12-year old class five pupil of Don Bosco Catholic Primary School in Winneba.

The accused Nana Francis Ejako a native of Winneba plead not guilty to the charge, but was found guilty after trial by the court presided over by Justice Nicholas Cudjoe Ntumy convicted and sentenced him accordingly.

Police Chief Inspector Victor Darke in Charge of Winneba DOVSSU narrated this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Winneba.

He said the fact of the case presented to the court was that the complainant in the case is the mother of the victim and both names were not mentioned to safeguard the child, while the accused is a taxi driver with cabby registration Number GR 839-11.

According to Chief Inspector Darke on the 12th May 2017 the victim was sent by the mother to go and sell Oranges after school but returned home late on that day.

He said the mother later detected that the urine of the victim was always bloody and she rampantly falls sick so she questioned her why such symptoms.

Mr Darke said the victim then narrated her ordeal to the mother that, the day she came home late she was with two other girls who were her school mates.

He said while they were returning home at about 1900 hours the accused picked them with his taxi under the pretext of helping them to fetch water but on the way, the accused alighted the two other girls and the victim he wanted to buy her yoghurt.

The accused then droved the taxi to Challenging Height Football Park which is situated at Sankro a community in the Effutu Municipality, he adjusted the front seat and ordered the victim to remove her pants and subsequently had carnal knowledge of her.

The complainant reported the matter to Winneba DOVVSU and later the accused was arrested and after investigations he was charged before court.

GNA