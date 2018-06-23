By Kodjo Adams, GNA Accra, June 23, GNA – Dr. Daniel Mckorley, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan Shipping Company, has won the “CEO of the Year Award”. This was at the second edition of the Ghana Shippers Awards, jointly organized by Globe Productions, the Transport Ministry, the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) and Graphic Communications Group, in Accra. Mr. McDonald Vasnani, CEO of C

Accra, June 23, GNA – Dr. Daniel Mckorley, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan Shipping Company, has won the “CEO of the Year Award”.

This was at the second edition of the Ghana Shippers Awards, jointly organized by Globe Productions, the Transport Ministry, the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) and Graphic Communications Group, in Accra.

Mr. McDonald Vasnani, CEO of Conship, was adjudged the “Entrepreneur of the Year” with the “Promising Entrepreneur” award going to Isaac Amoako-Mensah.

Mrs. Della Russel Ocloo, a journalist with the Graphic Communications Group took the prize for the “Reporter of the Year”.

Over 40 shipping companies including Consolidated Shipping Agencies Limited, Sea and Shore services Ghana Limited, Transglobal Logistics Limited, Benmarine Services Limited and Swissport Ghana Limited received prizes.

Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport, applauded the initiative to recognize excellence in the shipping industry.

The awards would serve as motivation to everybody - to up their game and improve the quality of client service.

He underlined the government’s unswerving determination to create the right conditions and support local and private enterprises to succeed.

This was vital to its drive towards job and wealth creation to put the nation beyond aid.

Mr Asiamah said the paperless system at the ports was meant to bring about efficiency and facilitate business operations at the ports.

He encouraged the companies to continue to stick with best practices to expand and lead the nation’s socio-economic growth.

Ms Benonita Bismarck, the CEO of GSA, said the award was to recognize individuals and companies that played significant roles in the growth and development of the industry.

It was also to acknowledge the key functions within the industry which promoted growth and sustainability.

She announced that there was an 18 per cent increase in demurrage payment in the first quarter of the year.

That came to US$15.4 million dollars.

