Ho, Apr. 6, GNA - Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has advised players in the small and medium scale enterprises not to shy away from taking risks, which could launch them into the business world. He lamented how some “very good” businesses still operated from “garages”, afraid for the world to see what they had to offer. Dr Letsa was speaking at a meeting with members of th

Ho, Apr. 6, GNA - Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has advised players in the small and medium scale enterprises not to shy away from taking risks, which could launch them into the business world.

He lamented how some “very good” businesses still operated from “garages”, afraid for the world to see what they had to offer.

Dr Letsa was speaking at a meeting with members of the Volta and Eastern Regional Chapter of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in Ho.

He said government believed in the potential of the private enterprise as lifeline for the country and was committed to creating the enabling environment for its growth.

“This is the private sector that can create sustainable jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the country,” he noted.

Dr Letsa said as a member of the Association, he had taken the challenge of running the Region as a business, with the task of making it more attractive for investors.

He said the Region was ready for government’s one district, one factory programme and advised members of the Association to take advantage of the opportunity, especially those in the agriculture sector to help boost their businesses and build the Region.

Madam Bless Neriah, Volta and Eastern Regional Chairperson, AGI, congratulated the Minister for the successes he had chalked as an entrepreneur and expressed hope that he would help the business community in the Region.

GNA