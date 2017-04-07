By D.I. Laary, GNA Accra, April 7, GNA - Mr Irbard Ibrahim, Executive Director of Irbard Security Consult has lauded media houses for waging a noble, but ferocious campaign against the menace of illegal small-scale mining in Ghana. The media coalition to fight 'galamsey' should not make the campaign a flash in the pan, he said, but rather a sustained advocacy to consolidate the framework that ba

By D.I. Laary, GNA

Accra, April 7, GNA - Mr Irbard Ibrahim, Executive Director of Irbard Security Consult has lauded media houses for waging a noble, but ferocious campaign against the menace of illegal small-scale mining in Ghana.

The media coalition to fight 'galamsey' should not make the campaign a flash in the pan, he said, but rather a sustained advocacy to consolidate the framework that bans illegal mining according to Ghana's immigration and labour legislation.

The security consultant speaking to the Ghana News Agency noted that the best way to end the menace was for government to create an alternative livelihood for tens of thousands of youth that go into business to make a living.

“Calling for an end to galamsey is tantamount to calling for the laying off of 1000s of active workers,” he said.

“Using brute force to end galamsey without an alternative source of livelihood could have serious security implications, pushing many of the youth into armed robbery and land guard business.

“The fight must be surgical, well thought-out and above all, the most efficient exit strategy should be job creation," he said.

GNA