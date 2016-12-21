Mansuki Ghana Limited (MGL), a natural cosmetics manufacturing, packaging, trading and service entity, has developed over 20 ranges of value added cosmetics out of Shea butter

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA - Mansuki Ghana Limited (MGL), a natural cosmetics manufacturing, packaging, trading and service entity, has developed over 20 ranges of value added cosmetics out of Shea butter.

The products, classified into three categories; soap, lotion and hair products, include coconut oil and Shea butter natural hair food, pure body Shea butter lotion, Shea butter black soap locally known as Alata samina, Shea butter herbal hair treatment, Shea butter and coconut nourishing shampoo and Shea butter and coconut extra nourishing conditioner.

Ms Israella Kafui Mansu, the Chief Executive Officer of MGL, told the Ghana News Agency that Shea butter had cosmetic benefits of nourishing the body and hair.

She said MGL Shea butter products offered super food for the skin as “we maintain its natural rich precious constituents such as unsaturated fats with a large proportion of non-saponifiable components, essential fatty acids, vitamins E and D, phytosterols, provitamin A and allantoin.”

“Shea butter has shown to be a superb moisturizer with exceptional healing properties for the skin…and its side effects are negligible as compared to other chemically saturated cosmetic products,” she said.

Ms Mansu said it also offered natural sunscreen protection for the skin against the ultraviolet radiations of the sun though the level of protection offered may be variable.

She said Shea butter also provides protection to the hair against the harmful water and weather conditions.

She said the world was progressively accepting and acknowledging the numerous benefits Shea butter offered the body but unfortunately Ghanaians were still pessimistic to even use the value added shea butter products.

Ms Mansu said most people complained about the raw off-scent and thick texture of Shea butter which put people off therefore the company started working towards reducing the smell and making it soft and more skin-friendly.

She encouraged graduates to venture into the business market as there were numerous opportunities for progressive young ones.

“I ventured into the Shea butter production seven years ago after National Service when it was difficult to get the so-called formal job. Within seven years I have been able to employ others.

“Currently my products are on high demand on the European market and quiet recently we have gained some customers who buy in large quantities from Australia,” Ms Mansu said.

