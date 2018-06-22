Accra, June 22, GNA - Prices of various commodities in major markets continue to be mixed, a weekly Ghana News Agency market survey conducted in major local markets in Accra on Friday revealed. The study, carried out at the Tema Station, Osu, Kaneshie, Madina, Makola, Dansoman and Mallam markets showed that while prices of some items are on the rise, others are on the decline or remained unchange

Accra, June 22, GNA - Prices of various commodities in major markets continue to be mixed, a weekly Ghana News Agency market survey conducted in major local markets in Accra on Friday revealed.



The study, carried out at the Tema Station, Osu, Kaneshie, Madina, Makola, Dansoman and Mallam markets showed that while prices of some items are on the rise, others are on the decline or remained unchanged.

At the Tema station market, a crate of Navrongo tomato is being sold for GHÂ¢ 700.00 up from GHÂ¢ 600.00 the previous week while the bucket is going for GHÂ¢ 30.00.

A similar trend is seen across the target markets. For instance, at the Osu market, the price of a crate of tomatoes, which sold for between GHÂ¢ 300.00 and GHÂ¢ 400.00 is now being sold for between GHÂ¢ 500.00 and GHÂ¢ 600.00 while a small container of tomatoes is now between GHÂ¢ 25.00 and GHÂ¢ 30.00.

At the Kaneshie market, a crate of tomatoes goes for GHÂ¢ 600.00 and the local one is at GHÂ¢ 540.00 while the small bucket is GHÂ¢ 30.00.

Traders attribute the increase in the price to the onset of the rain, which makes the picking of the vegetable difficult and also to the hike in transport fares.

Madam Dorcas Lartey, a trader at the Tema Station market, said they now had to deal with differences in prices each single day.

A sack of onion is going for GHÂ¢ 400.00 compared to GHÂ¢ 300.00 last week and GHÂ¢ 20.00 for a paint rubber in most of the markets while a sack of pepper is at between GHÂ¢ 300.00 and GHÂ¢ 400.00.

At Makola, the GNA team observed that crate of tomatoes has reduced from GHÂ¢ 400.00 to GHÂ¢ 350.00, and at Agbogbloshie a sack of gardens eggs has declined from GHÂ¢ 100.00 to between GHÂ¢ 80.00 and GHÂ¢ 90.00; a sack of Green pepper has reduced from GHÂ¢ 500.00 to GHÂ¢ 300.00.

Mr Zachariah Ramson, an onion trader, said the prices of onions continue to change, depending on the number of cars that offload per day.

Meanwhile, the price of a bunch of plantain ranges between GHÂ¢ 50.00 to GHÂ¢ 60.00 while six fingers of plantain is going for GHÂ¢ 6.00, the price of a tuber of yam ranges between GHÂ¢ 5.00 to GHÂ¢ 10.00, depending on the size.

A sack of cassava and cocoyam is being sold at GHÂ¢ 700.00 and GHÂ¢ 200.00 respectively.

A 50 kilogram bag of foreign rice is being sold at GHÂ¢ 225.00 while wheat is at GHÂ¢ 450.00.

Cereals such as, wheat, sorghum and millet, maintained their prices from last week. A bowl of wheat is still at GHÂ¢ 12.00, the same as the price for Sorghum while millet is still at GHÂ¢ 10.00., while a medium sized container of corn-dough, an end product of maize is being sold at GHÂ¢ 25.00

Similarly, cassava dough, which usually is more expensive than corn dough, was also being sold at GHÂ¢ 25.00.

GNA