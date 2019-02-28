news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey/Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, Feb. 28, GNA — Market Queens at Kantamanto Railway Market on Thursday appealed to Government, to move traders at the Cocoa Marketing Board (CMB) and Ghana Brewery to the main market in order to boost business.

The Market Queens, told the Ghana News Agency that the CMB and Brewery area were not designated markets and that the continuous illegal operations by some traders at those places was affecting business of market women within the market.

Madam Mary Tagoe, Market Queen at the Kantamanto Railway Market told the GNA that majority of buyers did not even know the existence of a market at the other end due to the presence of hawkers at the CMB and Ghana Brewery areas.

“To be able to get to Kantamanto market, one would have to pass through CMB, but due to the presence of these traders, buyers just save themselves from the hustle and bustle of coming all the way here and rather purchase from these traders at our loss.

“Due to the drastic fall in patronage of our goods, some of our market women have even abandoned their sheds and joined the hawkers over there to sell so that they can also make ends meet”, she stated.

According to Market Queen even though they leased the land and constructed the market by themselves, they continued to pay their taxes to the Government and deserve to be assisted to ensure their businesses also thrived.

“We leased this land and established this market by ourselves, not the Government but we pay license fee and daily tickets to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and so we are calling on Government to drive all of them away from that area so that they can all return here and make this market effective once again,” she stated.

She said the market had enough space and shed to accommodate those traders if they were to be ejected by the Government and asked to return to the market.

She expressed her concern as to the level of danger these hawkers exposed themselves to and said, “people are going to get hurt or even die if a driver loses control of his vehicle in their midst.”

They also called on the Ghana Railway Company Limited to open the gates at the CMB and other gates that leads into the market, since it was a contributing factor to the continuous stay of those traders at those areas.

“The closure of the gates prevents customers from coming to buy from us. It is just recently that we have had one of the gates opened unto us and all they have been telling us is that they want to come and work on the railway lines so that trains can start working again but the closure has cost us so much.

“We are working with loans, but in our situation, we are not able sell all our perishable items quickly and then they go bad. We sometimes are forced to carry our items outside so that we can sell them but for the old people who cannot do so, they are left with no choice than to incur heavy loses,” she bemoaned.

GNA