Takoradi, June 22, GNA – Professor George Gyan-Baffour, Minister for Planning has stressed the need for appreciation and active engagement of all stakeholders within the boundaries of a new planning culture in terms of socio-economic development that creates space for all to participate.

“As a government, we are acutely conscious that the attainment of the President’s vision for the development of the country requires not only an awareness of its tenets…but recognises the role of state and non-state actors”.

Professor Gyan-Baffour said this at the Western Regional 'Dissemination of the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies for 2017-2024' in Takoradi.

He pointed out that although the fourth republic had had four such vision documents, the significance of the Akufo Addo led Vision was the presentation of the document to parliament within the first year of assumption of power by the President.

He added that the vision document was uniquely crafted to take cognizance of other Global Development Agenda such as UN Sustainable Development Goals and the AU’s Agenda 2063.

The coordinated programme was an embodiment of the President’s experience and conviction, the aspirations of the people of Ghana and also reflected the international development environment.

It was a forward looking document indicating the development path to chart, a reference source for validating decisions and actions and an indicator for assessing performance and accomplishment.

“You will therefore note that, in collaboration with my ministry and the Regional Coordinating Council, the civil society and private sectors are here not only as a show of support but as key partners to government achieving a shared vision”, he added.

He said the overall aim of government economic policies was to double the per capita income /GDP by 2024 whiles stabilising the economy and stimulating growth to an average of at least 7.2 per cent within the period.

The sources of economic growth in the stipulated time may include; agriculture industry, services with opportunity for all in the areas of education and training, health, food security, population management, child welfare, water and sanitation, gender equality, support for the aged,

The rest are: youth development, disability, social protection, employment and decent work, environment, infrastructure and human settlement.

The policy would also deepen the governance process and understanding among citizenry, fight corruption and enhance public accountability.

It would also strengthen Ghana’s role in international affairs by leveraging on security credentials to promote political and economic interest abroad, enhance the country’s international image and a three-step approach to integrate Ghana’s global development agenda commitments in national development strategies.

The Minister for Planning mentioned attitudinal change, improved workplace conditions and productivity as well as investment in Research and development as drivers of the economic and development policies.

He pointed out that there would be other flagship projects and initiatives all aimed at creating sound economic and social footings to accelerate growth and development.

Mr Kyei Yamoah, a Representative from the Civil Society Organisations prayed that the current coordinated programme would help citizens to voice their aspirations, concerns and alternatives for consideration by policy makers, “By undertaking these interventions we will be giving substance to governments’ policies emanating out of the coordinated programme”.

He therefore pledged civil society commitment to support the government to mobilise the needed resources for the task ahead.

