By Afedzi Abdullah/lsaacArkoh, GNA



Cape Coast, May 22, GNA - Scores of local and international exhibitors and prospective attendees have begun arriving in for the maiden Central Regional Investment Forum (CRIF).

It is being organised under the auspices of the Central Regional Development Commission (CEDECOM), the economic arm of the Region in collaboration with the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Regional House of Chiefs (THC).

The four-day conference would be held from Monday, May 27 to Thursday, 30 May, 2019, at the Coconut Grove Beach Resort in Elmina.

In attendance would be Hundreds of participants and exhibitors including captains of industry, financial institutions, global entrepreneurs and private business connoisseurs with great investment promotion expertise who have confirmed their participation.

Others are the Regional Caucus of Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), traditional and religious leaders among a host of others.

Geared towards repositioning the Region as a preferred investment destination in Ghana, the event is under the theme: "Positioning the Central Region as a preferred investment destination”.

In a statement copied to the GNA and signed by Mr. Ebenezer Kwete Quaynor, acting Deputy Executive Director of the Commission, said the conference would showcase the investible potentials of the Region and the opportunities available.

It would assemble seasoned investors and expected to provide accurate and timely information, legal framework, governance structure and data for participants to make informed decisions on the returns of their prospective investments.

Mr. Quaynor said the conference would feature discussions and presentations on strategically selected thematic areas to attract investment for comprehensive, viable and sustainable industrial development, sought solutions to key limitations to invest in the Region.

Also, it would tap into the tourism potential, radical trade and entrepreneurial orientation investment ideas, mobilising stakeholders for action and explore the investible potentials of districts to the global community.

Mr. Quaynor outlined major highlights of the conference to include an awards night, "made in Ghana fair", district booths, speeches, addresses and presentation, strategically selected elite discussion sessions and planned excursion to few sites within the Region.

He therefore urged all stakeholders to cooperate and work hard to help regain the Region's lost glory by exploring available options to address the high poverty and unemployment situation in the Region.

