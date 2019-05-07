news, story, article

Ejisu (Ash), May 07, GNA - The Catholic Teachers Cooperative Credit Union in Ejisu continues to show strong growth, posting a net surplus of GH₵83,765.05 on its operations, last year.

This represented a 30 per cent increase of the previous year’s figure of GH₵64,546.26.

Loans granted to contributors also stood at GH₵1,286,190.00 compared with the 2017 total of GH₵790,754.00.

Madam Georgina Yaa Achiaa, the acting Chairperson, announced this at their fifth annual general meeting held at Ejisu.

She told the contributors that the Credit Union’s assets grew from GH₵1,073,239.30 to GH₵1,488,918.57 during the period.

At the same time total savings hit GH₵1,127,278.71 from GH₵805,699.50.

She labeled the performance as impressive, adding that, they would go to every length to protect the savings of the contributors.

They would ensure that there was transparency and efficiency in the ways things were done.

Madam Achiaa reminded those who had been granted loans to see to it that they kept to the repayment schedule to enable others to also benefit.

GNA