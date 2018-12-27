news, story, article

Accra, Dec. 27, GNA - Cargill’s cocoa and chocolate business in Ghana has organised a Family Day event – blending fun, family and work in one well-planned occasion – for its employees and their families.



The event, which forms part of activities to celebrate a decade of sustainability and innovation in Ghana, took place at their ultra-modern Tema facility.

Attendees took turns in a guided tour of the various units and departments in the facility to gain firsthand information and experience of the core business of Cargill in Ghana.

Mr. Pieter Reichert, Managing Director for Cargill’s cocoa and chocolate business in Ghana, pointed out the rationale behind the day and commended the various families for their support.

‘‘The company wishes to express its gratitude and recognition for the support, which families provide to all Cargill employees and today is also to facilitate a better understanding of the work we do here. Further, the interaction between the families and other employees helps to deepen the mutual understanding between employees themselves,’’ he said.

He added that the event was held to appreciate the commitment of all employees of Cargill as well as the moral support from their families and to strengthen the rapport among employees of all departments.

On his part, the Regional Human Resources Manager, Mr. Francis Yohuno, used the occasion to remind employees of their commitment to stay true to the values of Cargill; of Doing the Right Thing, Putting People First and Reaching Higher.

‘‘We should keep in mind to do the right thing always and not when it is convenient for us. We will continue to put employees first through rewarding good performance and motivating you to boost productivity,’’ he stressed.

Head of Finance, Mrs. Ama Mintah, thanked the Leadership for such an initiative.

‘‘It is a beautiful thing to see employees together with their families on a special day like this. We thank our Managing Director for seeing the need for us to take time off our busy routines to connect with our families. Congratulations to us all. Let’s enjoy and celebrate with all the happiness and all the joy,’’ she said in excitement.

Families who attended the event expressed their enthusiasm and satisfaction and congratulated Cargill on their 10 years in Ghana and for offering an opportunity to have a deeper understanding of the work their relations do.

The event featured a variety of activities such as; bouncy castle, face painting, musical chairs, dancing competitions among others that involved the participation of employees, parents and children to strengthen family bonds.

GNA