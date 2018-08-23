By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA Cape Coast, Aug. 23, GNA - The maiden edition of the Ghana Fiesta Tradeshow is slated for Monday, August 27 to Sunday September 2, 2018 at the Cape Coast Town Hall. The fair is expected to create a common platform for local and international businesses to network as well as provide opportunity for the public to have access to a variety of Made-in-Ghana goods for sale at h

Cape Coast, Aug. 23, GNA - The maiden edition of the Ghana Fiesta Tradeshow is slated for Monday, August 27 to Sunday September 2, 2018 at the Cape Coast Town Hall.

The fair is expected to create a common platform for local and international businesses to network as well as provide opportunity for the public to have access to a variety of Made-in-Ghana goods for sale at highly discounted prices.

The one-week event would bring together exhibitors from Ghana and some other African countries to display wide range of products and services from various sectors.

The event is being organised by Richbell Consult under the theme: “Promoting Businesses in Ghana,” and is expected to attract thousands of visitors including government officials, consultants, tourists, buyers, industry stakeholders and entrepreneurs.

On display would be textiles, artefacts, electronics, electrical, beauty and cosmetics, health, food and beverages, industrial products, real estate, security, and ICT among other things.

Speaking at a press conference in Cape Coast on Wednesday, Mr Richard Mangabell, the Executive Director of Richbell Consult, said the fair sought to bring businesses together and boost the confidence of starters.

He, therefore, urged all Ghanaian businesses, especially Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), to be bold and actively support and participate in the upcoming fair to derive the maximum benefit.

He said the event would combine exhibition with seminars and industry roundtable business discussions as well as other training programmes.

Mr Mangabell said there was the need to change the face of tradeshows in the country with emphasis on exhibiting more Made-in-Ghana goods, hence the theme for the event.

According to him the tradeshow was one of the surest ways for small businesses to grow and also enhance competition among huge and giant businesses, and get clients to widen their customer base to employ more people.

He noted that many Ghanaians climbed the education ladder with the intention to do white colour jobs, which were none-existent, but said the only way out was for people to be taught how to create jobs for themselves.

Mr Mangabell indicated that series of similar tradeshows would be organised in every district to give indigenous businesses the opportunity to exhibit their brands.

Some entertainment events planned to keep patron active include musical and fashion shows, inter-community sports contests, a gospel show and other interesting programmes for children among other things.

Cape Coast has for a long time not witnessed a trade fair of such magnitude and, therefore, expectations are high.

