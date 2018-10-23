By Julius K. Satsi, GNA Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Businesses and business personalities in Ghanaian have been honoured at the second edition of the Business Quality Awards held to promote quality leadership, best premium quality products and business services in the country. The ceremony was organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) in collaboration with the Ministries of Trade an

The ceremony was organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) in collaboration with the Ministries of Trade and Industry as well as Business Development with endorsement from the Ghana Standards Authority.

The second edition of the awards, which sought to recognise businesses for the year 2017, was held under the theme: "Building Ghana Beyond Aid: The Role of the Private Sector Growth and Job Creation".

Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, the Founder and President of EFG, said the awards is in line with government’s agenda to promote a ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ and assist corporate Ghana to produce quality products and quality business services to customers.

He said ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ cannot be attained if businesses operating in the country do not seek to present best quality of products and services to customers.

Mr Gaisie said the failure of business in the country to provide quality products would only result in the high influx of foreign goods, which is unhealthy for the economy of the country.

Mr Ahomka Lindsay, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, said it is important for businesses in the country to be celebrated and commended EFG for taking the bold step to commence the initiative of rewarding quality products and services.

Mr Lindsay said the award was timely as the country seeks to develop its own businesses, forge partnership with foreign investors and to take its place on the international business space.

He said there is the need to celebrate Ghanaian businesses, entrepreneurs and innovations because it has become relevant to encourage the next generation to provide quality products and business services.

The Deputy Minister said it is the role of government to ensure a favourable fiscal and macro business environment to assist business growth.

Mr Lindsay said: "Businesses, we believe, will drive our aspirations of a ‘Ghana beyond Aid’," adding that the quality of product and service of an entity determines its survival in the market.

He commended the winners and urged corporate Ghana to strive and continue to provide quality products and services to customers to drive the industrialisation agenda of the country.

At the awards, 35 indigenous and foreign businesses with business leaders were awarded with plaques and citations.

The overall Best Quality Group of Companies was awarded to Groupe Ndoum for its significance contribution to the Ghanaian economy and for serving customers with enthusiasm, innovation and discipline.

The overall Best Business Icon was given to Mr Saied Assad Fakhry, the Chairman of Interplast Limited, for his exceptional contributions to the manufacturing industry, real estate development and the socio-economic development of the country.

Individual business personalities were awarded with Business Icons for their contributions towards making their brands exceptional.

Among the award winners were the Intercity State Transport Corporation Coaches adjudged the Premium Quality Transport Service of the Year.

