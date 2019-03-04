news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, March 4, GNA — Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports, has called on corporate bodies and institutions to contribute to the development and promotion of sports in the country.

This, he said, would enable the country to unearth more talents and for sportsmen and women to win more medals for the nation.

Mr Asiamah made the call in a speech read on his behalf at the launch of Blue Giant energy drink, introduced by Budget Cash and Carry, in Accra on Saturday.

The caffeine-free product contains the branched-chain amino acid (BCAA), which is leucine, isoleucine and valine, a group of three essential amino acids proven to build muscles, decrease fatigue and alleviate muscle soreness.

BCAA improves exercise performance, increases muscle mass and energy, reduces fatigue during exercise and soreness and improves liver health.

Mr Asiamah commended the company for introducing the product and expressed the hope that the product would ginger sportsmen and women to give of their best and win laurels for themselves and the nation.

Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), urged corporate bodies to sponsor sports to help rid the nation of streetism since many of them were talented.

He expressed the hope that with the introduction of the product, Ghana would win more medals in the 2023 Olympic Games, which would be hosted by Ghana.

Nana Aggrey, the Chief Executive Officer of Budget Cash and Carry, said the company introduced the Blue Jeans energy drink, which had sponsored Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Ebusua Dwarfs over the years.

He said it had also been supporting the development of the youth over the years and would continue to support sports in the country.

Nana Aggrey charged the sporting fraternity to patronise the product to enable them to stay healthy at all times.

GNA