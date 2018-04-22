Yaw Tenkorang (E/R), April 22, GNA - The Bryan Acheampong Foundation, a non-profit organisation in the Kwahu East District, has trained more than 300 rabbit and grasscutter farmers from 10 communities in the District. The beneficiary communities include Dwerebease, Hweehwee, Miaso, Sempoa, Akwasiho, Abene, Abetifi and Suminakese. The training formed part of the economic empowerment programme ini

Yaw Tenkorang (E/R), April 22, GNA - The Bryan Acheampong Foundation, a non-profit organisation in the Kwahu East District, has trained more than 300 rabbit and grasscutter farmers from 10 communities in the District.



The beneficiary communities include Dwerebease, Hweehwee, Miaso, Sempoa, Akwasiho, Abene, Abetifi and Suminakese.

The training formed part of the economic empowerment programme initiated by the Foundation; a brainchild of Mr Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament of Abetifi, to introduce farmers to modern ways of rearing rabbits and grasscutters to increase income.

Mr Eric Nyarko, the Director of the Foundation, explained that the training was to equip farmers with skills to increase their production and incomes and create jobs for others.

The beneficiary farmers would be given grasscutters after the training to boost their farming activities.

Mr Nyarko said the workshop would be extended to farmers who were into beekeeping and snail rearing.

He said the Foundation would promote sustainable animal rearing in the Kwahu East District to make it attractive to the youth and urged farmers to register with it to benefit from the training.

Mr Tweneboah Kodua, the Head of Animal Science Department, College of Tropical Agriculture, Kumasi, who was the Resource Person, urged the beneficiary farmers to put into practice what they had learnt to improve on their production.

The Bryan Acheampong Foundation was established in 2016 by the MP in the Kwahu East District to ensure sustainable development and reduce poverty.

