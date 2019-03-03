news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, March 03, GNA - A five-member Board of Directors has been inaugurated at a ceremony in Kumasi, to take charge of affairs at the newly-constructed Kumasi City Market.

The Board has Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), as Chairman, and Nana Agyenim Boateng, representing the Manhyia Palace, as Vice-Chairman.

The rest include Mr. Samuel Donkor, Coordinating Director of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr. Edward Borteye, representing the Ministry of Finance, and Mr. Inusah Shirazu, representing the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Hajia Alima Mahama, the sector Minister, in an inaugural address, said the Government was hopeful that the Board put in place would work assiduously in maintaining the facility.

Kumasi City Market constitutes the first phase of the multi-million-dollar Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project.

The state-of-the-art edifice, provides room for various facilities such as police and fire installations, clinic and educational unit, waste management system, bus terminal and more than 8, 000 stores.

Constructed by Brazilian engineering and construction firm, Messrs Contracta Engineering Limited, the Market is expected to contribute significantly to efforts to decongest Kumasi's Central Business District (CBD).

Hajia Mahama said in view of the high cost of the project the onus lied on the Board members to be committed to duty to ensure value for money.

She gave assurance that her Ministry was focused on implementing policies and programmes likely to bring socio-economic transformation in the lives of the people.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi called on all stakeholders to come on board in helping them to achieve their goals.

