Accra, Jan. 27, GNA – Mr Mike Nyinaku, the Chief Executive Officer of The BEIGE Group (TBG), has been adjudged “The Most Influential Young Business Leader,” whilst Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Investigative Journalist picked the “Overall Most Influential Young Ghanaian” award.

This follows a poll organised by Avance Media, a rating agency on the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians.

The ranking poll was categorised into: Business, Entertainment, Law and Governance, Leadership and Civil Society, Lifestyle, Media, Science and Technology, among others.

The 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaian ranking is an initiative of Avans Media in partnership with Reputation Poll, EOD Partners, Jaguar Designs, CELBMD Africa, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skill Exchange, Core Foundation, and Project Know Thyself International.

Speaking on the exercise, Mr Prince Akpah, Managing Director for Avance Media, commended all those who participated in the polls.

He also used the opportunity to encourage the youth to take a cue from the lifestyle and inspirational stories of these young achievers who are defining youthfulness in Ghana and beyond.

Reacting to the news on the ranking, Mr Nyinaku said: “I am humbled, especially the weight of responsibility such honours put on me. I pray for strength so I do not let Ghana down”.

He also used the occasion to encourage all young people to keep pushing themselves towards their aspirations remarking that “work as though your last breath depended on it.”

Mr Nyinaku founded The BEIGE Group (TBG) in 2008 after a successful career as a professional accountant with OIC International-Ghana (OICI-GH) and Deloitte & Touche (D&T) for ten years.

TBG is a financial services provider with business interests in Banking, Pensions, Insurance and Investments.

Together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, TBG is providing direct employment to about 4,000 people and serving a clientele base in excess of 600,000 clients.

After receiving nominations from the public during its nomination process, Avance Media chose 50 of the Most Influential Young people who are blazing trails in various categories introduced under the ranking.

GNA