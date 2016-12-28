Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, the Nkosuohene of Lower Axim Traditional Area in the Western Region, has sponsored the training of 150 women from ten communities in Upper and Lower Axim to acquire new skills as an alternative to the fish-mongering business

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA

Axim (W/R), Dec. 28, GNA - Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, the Nkosuohene of Lower Axim Traditional Area in the Western Region, has sponsored the training of 150 women from ten communities in Upper and Lower Axim to acquire new skills as an alternative to the fish-mongering business.

The two-week programme was held recently in Axim under the distinguished patronage of Awulea Attibrukusu III, Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area and immediate Past Vice-President of the National House Chiefs.

The participants were taken through soap, detergent, batik, beads making and catering which were meant to keep them in business after the bumper fishing season was over.

At a grand durbar of chiefs, diplomats, politicians and clergy held to climax the end of training, Nana Osei Nkwantabisa expressed joy over the successful organisation of the training which he said had added to the vocation of women and young girls in the area.

He said his office would continue to put in place measures that would go a long way to empower more women and the youth.

This, he said, would enable them to sustain their lives and that of their respective families as they put into use their acquired skills.

"My office is committed to building the capacities of all especially the youth and women groups by always initiating avenues that will positively impact their lives ", Nana Nkwantabisa said.

He said plans were afoot to partner with corporate entities and NGOs to organize more training programmes in outboard motor and canoe repairing.

Nana Nkwantabisa thanked the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Nhyira Dua Company Limited, based in Kumasi, Networking for Community Development Africa a Community development based NGO and Dr Sipa Yankey, CEO of Ghana National Gas Company Limited for supporting the initiative aimed at building the capacity and empowering women.

Mr Nda Kwofie, Community Relations and Project Director of the Office of the Lower Axim Nkosuohene, congratulated the women for their desire and commitment to learn and acquire new skills.

He called on all, especially NGOs, corporate organisations and individuals to come on board to support the good initiative of the Nkosuohene while urging the participants to make good use of the new skills they have acquired.

Nana Awiafum, Gyantuahene of Lower Axim Traditional Area, who chaired the function, lauded the initiative of the Nkosuohene and urged all to support the effort which is focused on developing the human capacity of the people both within and outside Axim.

Ms Edith Heizel, Ghana's Ambassador to Denmark and a former MP for Evalue Gwira Constituency, lauded the training initiative targeted at empowering women in the society and promised to assist the Nkosuohene to embark on similar projects in the future.

GNA