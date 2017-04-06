By Regina Benneh/ Dennis Peprah, GNA Sunyani, April 6, GNA - Madam Catherine Ashley, an advisor to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BOG), has advised the general public to desist from writing lotto numbers and other features on the currency notes of the nation. She said the country spends a lot of tax payer’s money in reprinting spoilt notes which could be used for various devel

Sunyani, April 6, GNA - Madam Catherine Ashley, an advisor to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BOG), has advised the general public to desist from writing lotto numbers and other features on the currency notes of the nation.

She said the country spends a lot of tax payer’s money in reprinting spoilt notes which could be used for various development projects.

Madam Ashley said this at a meeting with journalist and representatives of financial institutions in the Brong Ahafo Region to brief them about the Bank’s 60th anniversary celebration.

She expressed concern that the water mark area of the cedi notes which has been created to check counterfeits is being used by some in the public for writing their personal information.

Madam Ashley said even though there is a shortage of the anniversary note in the system enough will be printed for everybody to get hold of it.

She urged the public to handle the anniversary five cedi notes with care since the notes would not be reprinted as there are commemorative of the 60th anniversary.

Madam Ashley urged the public to disregard any information circulating on the social media about the note as it is a legal tender issued on statutory authority same as the existing five cedis note.

She said the note has been secured with a security device which allows immediate verification by everyone including the physically challenged.

Mr Dominic Owusu, Chief Engineer at the Currency Department of the Central Bank, who took participants through the various security features on the new five cedi note, said the note is of international standards, imbued with complex features to prevent counterfeits.

He said the note for the first time in the country has a quick Response (QR) code, readable by a mobile phone app, which leads instantly to a special BOG website that explains details of the 60 anniversary and other national banknotes.

