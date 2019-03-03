news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, March 3, GNA - Mr Nathan Yankey, Acting Director of Operations of the Internal Audit Agency has inaugurated and orientated Audit Committees of health institutions in the Western Region.

He said the Audit Committees were very important and high level corporate governance in the Public Financial Management system that must be guided to protect state resources and ensure judicious use of state funds through contracting.

He therefore, asked them to work within the guidelines, ensure compliance of the laws, regulations and policies.

Mr Yankey called on the newly inaugurated committee members to ensure effectiveness of public accountability, transparency, operational and financial performance as well as efficient use of public assets and purse.

The Audit Committees would facilitate, support, persuade and advise management to ensure that transactions, actions and activities were carried out in accordance with the relevant laws.

He said the roles and responsibilities of the Audit Committees could be advisory, mandatory and offer support to the Internal Audit Unit, other internal monitoring unit as well as perform external scrutiny.

The Committees, sworn into office by the Magistrate Judge, Her Lordship Angela Afadua, were encouraged to also follow strictly their responsibilities under the section 86(1) of the Public Financial Management Act 2016(921), the Financial Administration Regulations 2004, the public Act as amended and all other financial laws and regulations, which directs their activity, transactions and actions.

Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, the Deputy Western Regional Minister urged them to learn the relevant laws to become properly equipped to enable them discharge their functions as expected.

She said, "As members of the Committees, you are expected to address all issues relating to all Audit reports both internal and external."

The Deputy Minister said government was committed to deepening the rule of law and fighting corruption in the country and called on management to put in place effective and efficient internal control measures to reduce corruption in the public sector.

GNA