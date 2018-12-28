news, story, article

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines in collaboration with ASKY Airlines, on Monday, December 17, commenced their maiden flight to Los Angeles, United States of America (USA), with 128 passengers on board.



The close 15 hours flight, saw passengers flown to Lome, the capital of Togo, to join the main flight to Los Angeles, with a maximum transit time of 30 minutes, for the historic trip.

The flight, which set off at 12:30 in Lome, Togo, under the safe command of Captain Lossanework Assefa, touched down at 8:05 (local time), at the Tom Bradley International Airport, Los Angeles, USA.

The new service, would provide more traveling options to passengers traveling to the United States, especially, Los Angeles and neighbouring areas, as they cannot access direct flights from Accra.

In all seven journalists from Ghana and Nigeria, were part of the trip to experience the new route.

Some passengers interviewed commended the Airline for introducing the direct flight to Los Angeles, since it will reduce the stress in traveling.

The new route, which would be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, every week.

“Los Angeles, a beautiful Southern California city, is at the heart of the US film and television industry,” the statement said.

