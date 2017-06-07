By Regina Benneh, GNA Sunyani, June 7, GNA - Army worms have destroyed about 1,380 hectares of maize farms in the Sunyani Municipality. In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Francis Ennor, the Municipal Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, said the directorate has stepped up measures to control the invasion of worms in farms. He said the directorate has sprayed about 1, 26

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Sunyani, June 7, GNA - Army worms have destroyed about 1,380 hectares of maize farms in the Sunyani Municipality.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Francis Ennor, the Municipal Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, said the directorate has stepped up measures to control the invasion of worms in farms.

He said the directorate has sprayed about 1, 260 hectares of affected farms to bring the situation under control.

Mr Ennor said about 1,500 affected farmers have reported the invasion and destruction of the army worms in their farms.

He said about 91 percent of the affected farms sprayed have recovered.

Mr Ennor said response from the affected farmers shows that all things been equal maize production would increase in the crop season.

He said the application of Bypel, SuperTop, condifor and Adipa agro chemicals was efficacious to control the worms.

Mr Ennor urged the public not to be alarmed with the situation and entreated farmers to be vigilant and report any suspected case of the army worms to the directorate.

GNA