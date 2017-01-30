By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA Ho, Jan. 30, GNA - Anointed Electrical Engineering Services Limited, dealers in FG Wilson and Yorpower generators from the United Kingdom, has opened its 11th branch in the Volta Regional capital, Ho. The Ho office is to extend the Company's presence to customers along the Eastern corridor and reduce response time to equipment breakdowns and for regular scheduled mainten

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Ho, Jan. 30, GNA - Anointed Electrical Engineering Services Limited, dealers in FG Wilson and Yorpower generators from the United Kingdom, has opened its 11th branch in the Volta Regional capital, Ho.

The Ho office is to extend the Company's presence to customers along the Eastern corridor and reduce response time to equipment breakdowns and for regular scheduled maintenance.

Mr Samuel Adjei Boateng, the Managing Director of the Company in a speech read on his behalf at the inauguration ceremony, said the Tema and Accra branches could no longer serve clients in the Region due to the increasing number of customers and also the desire to secure investments of clients through timely and accessible after sales services.

He expressed the Company's commitment to providing five-star customer services to its clients, saying: "we are now here to make an impact in the lives of owners of generators by solving problems with their sets at their doorsteps and giving them peace of mind."

Mr Boateng said though the country was enjoying a relatively stable power, it was prudent that generator users maintained quarterly servicing of their sets because the engine oil, which lubricated the "high impact" deteriorated over time.

He therefore advised prospective customers to contact the Company, which he said had made significant strides in the electric power generation industry through the supply and maintenance of diesel generators.

GNA