Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited has asked the public to disregard postings of online job vacancies in the name of Obuasi and Iduapriem mines by some parties and/or individuals unrelated to the Company. A statement from the Company and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the individuals and/or parties write to unsuspecting job seekers either on a fraudulently designe

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited has asked the public to disregard postings of online job vacancies in the name of Obuasi and Iduapriem mines by some parties and/or individuals unrelated to the Company.



A statement from the Company and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the individuals and/or parties write to unsuspecting job seekers either on a fraudulently designed AngloGold Ashanti letterhead or that of an alleged South African company known as Belko-SA Mining & Construction Company, which claims to have branches in Tarkwa, Obuasi and South Africa.

“These job vacancies are false and those involved have not been contracted to recruit on behalf of the Company. All job opportunities in the Company and its subsidiaries are duly published in selected newspapers and on the Careers Page of the Company’s official website; www.anglogoldashanti.com.”

The statement advised the public not to respond to such advertisements but contact officials of the company to verify the genuineness of any job vacancy ad.

“Please take further note that AngloGold Ashanti will never request payment of any fees as part of its recruitment process. If any member of the public has fallen victim to this scam, please report to the Police.

“The Company has reported this to the appropriate authorities and are working with them to bring the perpetrators to book,” it said.

GNA