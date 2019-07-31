news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, July 31, GNA – The Management of AirtelTigo on Wednesday unveiled a Fuse Bundle, to enable exiting and new prepaid customers to call all networks and browse the internet at affordable price points with no expiry date.

The FUSE Bundle has been designed based on extensive research and feedback from customers, who highlighted the need for talk time and data to browse the internet in one package.

Mr Murthy Chaganti, the Chief Operating Officer at AirtelTigo, speaking at the launch in Accra, said the product has been tailored to meet the voice and data needs of today’s customer and allow them to plan based on their budget, while they remain in control of their voice and data bundle.

The bundle offers customers a choice of three price options, starting at 40 minutes to call all networks and 40MB for GHȼ2.00, customers can subscribe to FUSE by dialing *567#.

“This innovative bundle reiterates our commitment to offer our customers value for money in line with our brand promise of making life simple for Ghanaians,” he said.

“The company will constantly listen to its customers and work towards improving their experience by introducing innovative and exciting products and services,” he added.

Mr Pius Tuffour, the Marketing Operations Director at AirtelTigo, encouraged customers to dial or call the customer care line 100 or alternatively visit any AirtelTigo shop nationwide for assistance.

He said, “we will keep delivering on our brand promise of making life simple and continue to develop products that solve the needs of today’s telecom subscriber”.

GNA