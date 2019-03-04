news, story, article

Accra, Mar. 4, GNA – Management of AirtelTigo Business has rolled out “Flexi Business”, a tailored-made mobile solution for small and medium enterprises and corporate firms to meet their specific needs to grow and be profitable.

The product allows SMEs and corporate firms to customize their package based on their needs.

A statement issued in Accra by Management of AirtelTigo said under the package, businesses enjoy value for money as the product has no expiry on data for SMEs and also gives an unlimited on-net call to corporate customers.

“Additionally, SMEs and corporate firms will get 40 per cent more data and 30 per cent more on voice calls and once a company signs on to the package, the company can pay all its employees through AirtelTigo Money for free,” it added.

The statement quoted Ms. Ethel Anamoo, the Chief Business Officer at AirtelTigo said “It truly demonstrates our commitment to make businesses simple.”

She said with experience and rich understanding in the market, they believed that communication solutions for businesses, particularly small, medium and enterprises should be affordable.

“We also believe in offering innovative solutions with value to our clients,” she said.

She said the SMEs were playing a key role in fostering new ideas in the country and they needed communication solutions that supports their growth.

“In this market, we are the most trusted partner to businesses because we are offering value-for-money, integrated solutions and superior customer service,” she added.

On issues of technology and business, Ms Anamoo said “Technology is now a big driver for business efficiency and growth, therefore, at AirtelTigo Business, we believe in helping small and large businesses to evolve with innovative technology solutions. Ultimately, our aim is to make businesses simple.”

GNA