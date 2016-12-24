Airtel Ghana, through its Airtel Premier sub-brand, has announced a partnership deal with Africa World Airlines (AWA) to offer premier customers up to 7 per cent discount on AWA airfares with immediate effect

Accra, Dec. 24, GNA - Airtel Ghana, through its Airtel Premier sub-brand, has announced a partnership deal with Africa World Airlines (AWA) to offer premier customers up to 7 per cent discount on AWA airfares with immediate effect.



The partnership adds to a tall list of airlines that Airtel Premier has partnered with to the needs of its customers.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Richard Ahiagble, the Head, Corporate Communications, said premier customers can now access this exclusive discounted rate anytime they travel on AWA for both local and regional routes.

Airtel Premier is Airtel’s exclusive value proposition for high value customers, providing unparalleled telecom and lifestyle options for customers including access to over 700 VIP Airport Lounges across the world, discounts on hotels, airfares, restaurants among others.

Mr Frank Djan, Head of Customer Experience at Airtel said: “We are delighted to partner with Africa World Airlines to make this exclusive offer to our cherished premier customers.

“This partnership is timely and gives customers a seven per cent discount on airfares across AWA’s local and regional routes over the holiday period and beyond.

“As a business, we are relentless in our quest to delight our customers by expanding the reach and scope of the benefits they enjoy for making us their mobile network operator of choice.

“Our appreciation goes to the team at AWA for partnering us to enrich the experience of our customers on their flights”.

All Airtel Premier customers can access this special offer by simply sending an email to airtelpremier@gh.airtel.com or calling us on 303, whenever they want to travel and we will take care of the rest”, he said.

Captain Samuel Thompson, AWA Chief Operations Officer, said: “We are excited to be joining hands with Airtel for this exciting package that will give Airtel’s high value customers the great travel experience Africa World Airlines delivers with every flight at a discount.

“We look forward to giving travelers an exceptional travel experience especially during this festive season.”

GNA