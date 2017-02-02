Accra, Feb. 2, GNA - Airtel Ghana employees have donated medical items to the Abokobi Community Clinic in the Greater Accra Region. The donated items which include wheelchairs, clutches, mattresses, disinfectant among others is in line with Airtel Ghana’s commitment to support the delivery of quality healthcare to vulnerable communities across the country. A statement issued and signed by Mr R

The donated items which include wheelchairs, clutches, mattresses, disinfectant among others is in line with Airtel Ghana’s commitment to support the delivery of quality healthcare to vulnerable communities across the country.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Richard Ahiagble, the Head Corporate Communications and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the gesture was in fulfillment of the Company’s commitment to support healthcare delivery at the community level to impact the lives of Ghanaians.

According to the statement Mrs Hannah Agbozo, Airtel Ghana’s Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs said: “It is a well-known fact that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation and as a business, we remain committed to building healthy and thriving communities through our community investment programmes.

“Today is a demonstration of that commitment to ensure that community health centres are well resourced and positioned to respond to the medical needs of community members,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Mr Gabriel Kese-Yeboah, Administrator of the Abokobi Community Clinic, who received the items on behalf of the Clinic, expressed appreciation to Airtel and promised that the equipment would be put to good use to serve the purpose for which it was donated.

“These items come at a time that the clinic is in dire need of items to facilitate effective healthcare delivery. We are grateful for the items donated to us.

“We will put them to good use as we strive to deliver effective healthcare to the communities that we serve,” Mr Kese-Yeboah said.

The Abokobi Community Clinic was established in 1994 to administer healthcare to the inhabitants of Abokobi and its surrounding communities.

“Airtel Ghana under its employee driven ‘’Make a Difference Day” initiative continues to invest in programmes to enrich lives and empower local communities.

The company has won several local and international awards for its community investment programmes including its recent award as Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative at the Global and Africa Carrier Awards

