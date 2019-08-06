news, story, article

By Ken Boateng, GNA

Tanoso (Ash), Aug. 06, GNA – Mr Alex Sefa Boakye, a board member of Agricare Limited, producers of chick feeds and concentrates at Tonoso, near Kumasi, has urged the workers to continue to work hard to improve and sustain the fortunes of the company.

He said the Company had over the years been a leader in the production of quality feed and concentrates in the poultry sector and it was important for the workers to rededicate themselves and work towards positioning the Company to stay above the competition in the industry.

Mr Boakye made the call at a ceremony to introduce Mr Eric Manteau, the new Managing Director to the workers at Tanoso in the Kwadaso Municipality.

He said Agricare had played a key role in the poultry sector through the production of top quality feeds and concentrates which have been ranked as number one not only in Ghana, but the West Africa sub-region as well.

“You therefore need to collaborate and support the new Managing Director to device innovative strategies that would help further elevate the business, improve customer service and profit of the business as well as the condition of service for workers,” he added.

Mr Manteau, 39, was the former Managing Director of Messrs G.N Foods in Accra.

He replaces Mr William Awuku Ahiadormey, who exited the Company in January 2018.

Mr Manteau called for hard work, honesty and dedication from all the workers to ensure the success of his administration.

GNA