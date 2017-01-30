By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA Accra, Jan. 30, GNA - The Entrepreneurs for Progress (EFP), an association of dedicated entrepreneurs, has launched its maiden edition of the “Entrepreneurs Fair 2017” slated for March 25 and 26 at the Technology University in Accra. The Association is determined to succeed and ensure that the success reflects not just within the group but also the society at large.

The EFP consists of both startups and existing businesses that provide support to each other in diverse ways to ensure the growth and success of each member's business.

Ms Sandra Ohui Opata, the Chairperson of the Association, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed delight at the effort of the Association and the opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services during the fair.

She said that EFP represented the next generation of entrepreneurs in Ghana with so much talent, innovation, style and determination and urged all to patronise the fair to experience what it would bring.

Mr Emmanuel Tetteh Mensah, an Executive Member of the Association, said the EFP was looking forward to evolving into a strong association that would gradually

spearhead the transformation of the impact of entrepreneurs and businesses in the economy.

He expressed the association's plans to have an entrepreneurs training institute to achieve the goals and objectives of the group in transforming their sphere.

He said the Association undertook different activities including philanthropic gestures to help support the disadvantaged in the society.

