By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Aug. 05, GNA – “Teknokrats” have been urged to bring their research expertise, knowledge and support to bear on the government’s flagship industrialisation policy of One District, One Factory (1D1F) to accelerate industrial growth in the country.

“Tecknocrat” is the name given to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) alumni.

Their support, according to Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) would guarantee relevant and viable factories for the districts to promote the well-being of Ghanaians.

Dr. Sarpong said this when he delivered a thematic address at the opening of the 10th Biennial Congress of the Global Kwame KNUST Alumni Association on Saturday.

He spoke on the theme: ”Teknokrats, the critical partners in restoring, accelerating and sustaining Ghana’s industrialisation”

Dr. Sarpong stated that Teknokrats were critical partners in restoring and accelerating the country’s industrialisation process, stressing that their expertise would be much needed in the successful implementation of the 1D1F policy.

He said although the policy was mooted by the government, it was expected to be private sector-led venture to seek value addition to locally produced raw materials for export and local markets.

“If we really believe in the restoration of accelerated industrialisation for Ghana, then the time is now for us to be part of the engagement with private entrepreneurs and policy makers. We need to carve a niche for ourselves in the 1D1F policy to promote our own well-being”, he said

He further encouraged KNUST and other universities to lead in scientific research that would add value to the raw materials for the factories and ultimately enhance the products produced.

Dr Sarpong challenged the teknokrats to collaborate and undertake researches that sought to solve specific needs of society to have greater impact on industries and ultimately the livelihoods of people.

He noted that often researchers in universities worked to feed their personal interest of gaining promotion to the highest rank that might not clearly feed into the needed impact of their work.

He therefore advised research teams to seek the needs of target industries, propose their research to them and allow them to fund the research for their benefit and society in general.

Dr. Sarpong stressed on the need for universities to train students as entrepreneurs and offer them opportunities to begin start-ups before they leave school.

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Services outlined the history of industrialisation in Ghana and said its failure was due to multiplicity of problems which must be food for thought as the country embarked on a new path of industrialisation.

He was optimistic that the second wave of industrialisation could not afford to fail due to the lessons learnt but emphasised that its success largely depended on the teknokrats.

He encouraged them to use the skills acquired to add value to agricultural products, create decent work and livelihoods for Ghanaians.

“Whether the bridge, road and house we construct, the procurement we superintend and other critical decisions we take will stand the test of time, our anchors hold in the storms of professionalism”, he stated.

Tek. Eunice Akosua Offoua Amoako, the Global President of KNUST Alumni said the Association existed to make significant contributions to the continuous improvement in both academic and social lives on the campuses of the university.

She implored on the teknokrats to innovate technology to leap frog the development of the nation as far as industrialisation was concerned.

She called on members to leverage on their connections and network to pool significant resources to ensure the continuous improvement in learning, teaching, research and social environment on KNUST campuses.

