Accra, July 26, GNA - Project Assist Global Limited, a project management consulting and training company, is set to organise the maiden edition of ‘My Future 2019’ Job Fair on Saturday, 27th July at Prisco Park, Tema.

The Fair, is expected to provide a matching platform connecting recruiters and employers to ready-to-work scout with talents.

A statement from the organisers and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday, said the day would see about 1,000 unique visitors come together with 90 exhibitors from both private and public sectors to support the goal of creating more employment opportunities, especially for the teeming unemployed youth of Tema.

It said the event was expected to attract the youth, corporate bodies and the public and was also aims at alleviating the huge problem of youth unemployment in the country by providing opportunities for sharpening of skillsets, networking, and interactions with corporate bodies, training and project management guidance for start-ups.

“Curriculum Vitae Clinics and Interview Coaching will be available to guide and assist the attendees and improve their chances of securing a job. Sponsoring companies and their staff will be given offsite Project Management training,” it added.

“Job seekers will be able to practice their interview skills and introduce themselves to the potential employers, also you can boost your chance for a call back by meeting them and impressing with your personality not just your resume,” the statement quoted Anita Appiah, CEO of Project Assist Global Limited.

The statement said there would be opportunities for both start-ups and established companies to exhibit their wares and services to the public and for corporate bodies to recruit potential employees.

It said the issue of youth employment has long pervaded the Ghanaian industry and urged stakeholders to contribute to ending this menace by participating in the Job Fair.

It said as Ghanaians “our success should be counted by how many young people go to school and get skills and jobs,” the statement added.

GNA