Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Kwadwo Nkansah, known in showbiz as ''Lil Win'' will receive an honorary award, for his contribution to education in Ghana.

The National Students' Awards (NSA) scheme would confer on the popular Ghanaian actor a "Change Ambassador" at an awards ceremony night on November 17, 2018 at KNUSTFORD in Accra.

In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, the actor and music star appreciated the recognition from the students body and highlighted his plans for education in the near future.

"It is a great honour to be recognize for my effort in education and despite not being able to complete school, I want to champion the course where children receive quality education and also build on their talents to make them great persons in the future.

"I want to invest more into education and I welcome support from various corporate organisation and NGO's in this endeavour. It is the only way we can make Ghana a better place especially for our children," Lil Win said.

"Lil Win" recently commissioned a state of the art school in Offinso-Ahenkro in the Ashanti Region and has been commended by many Ghanaians for investing in the education.

