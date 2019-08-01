news, story, article

HARARE, Aug. 1 (Xinhua/GNA) - The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of power utility ZESA Holdings, has applied for a tariff increase to cushion it from inflation and the harsh economic environment prevailing in the country.



A notice published by ZETDC Thursday said that the current tariff of 9.86 Zimbabwe cents/kWh had been severely eroded due to the prevailing economic environment and as of July 2019 the real tariff was approximately 1 U.S. cent/kWh against an average of 10 U.S. cents/kWh in the Southern African Development Community.

The utility has also been negatively affected by local inflation to the extent that its viability has been compromised.

"Further, local electricity production has been impacted by the low water levels in Lake Kariba which has restricted power production to an average capacity of 227 MW at the Kariba power station against the previous average of 750 MW," ZETDC said.

Justifying the application for a tariff increase, the utility showed major cost drivers in the electricity sector which were making current operations unsustainable.

Coal, which cost 26 Zimbabwe dollars per ton in Feb. 2019 was pegged at 230.20 dollars in July; diesel rose from 1.26 dollars per liter in February to 7.22 dollars in July; and the cost of Kariba water rose from 1.2 million dollars per month to 10.56 million dollars per month.

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has already put its weight behind the push to allow the power utility to increase the tariff, in view of the crippling power shortage and an unsustainable power tariff structure.

ZNCC chairperson Mike Kamungeremu said they were comfortable with a tariff of up to 14 U.S. cents/kWh.

ZETDC last increased tariffs in 2011 and has over the years been calling for tariff reviews which the government, through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority, has been shooting down. Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi has also been agitating for tariff increases, saying that the current pricing structure was unsustainable and did not reflect the true cost of generating and supplying electricity.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, which had over the years advocated for tariffs to be reduced, also recently called for tariff hikes as a way of helping reduce the prevailing power crisis where some areas are going for up to 18 hours without electricity.

GNA