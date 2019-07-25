news, story, article

HARARE, July 25, (Xinhua/GNA) - The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira on allegations of corruption.

A senior ZACC official told Xinhua Thursday morning that Mupfumira was currently being interviewed at the commission's offices.

ZACC was recently granted arresting powers through a Statutory Instrument.

"Yes, we have picked her up. We are currently interviewing her, but she is not going back home," the source said.

The corruption allegations emanate from an audit report on the National Social Security Authority which reportedly unearthed various financial transgressions at the institution.

She becomes the first Cabinet minister to be arrested on corruption charges since President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed the current team in 2018.

The state-run Herald newspaper also confirmed the news by Twitter.

GNA