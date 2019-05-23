news, story, article

HARARE, May 23 (Xinhua/GNA) - Zimbabwe is seeking to become a member of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), a specialized agency established by the African Union in 2003 as a self-monitoring initiative to promote good governance in Africa, an official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists after paying a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, visiting APRM chief executive Edward Maloka said Mnangagwa expressed huge interest for Zimbabwe to join the agency.

"He (Mnangagwa) met us in Addis Ababa and he felt that APRM is very important in Africa in terms of the work that we are doing.

“He said that it was high time Zimbabwe becomes a member of this family and then he invited us to come and visit so we are honoring his invitation," Maloka said.

He said during their meeting at State House, Mnangagwa expressed the country's readiness to become the APRM's newest member.

Maloka said the agency works with member countries to share experiences on what to improve on issues of governance, in addition to sharing best practice and learning from each other.

"So it is a responsibility and I am happy that His Excellency has challenged us to work with Zimbabwe to assume this responsibility," he said.

Maloka added that membership of APRM brings additional responsibilities to what member states already have under the AU.

"APRM philosophy is that once you are a member, there are certain obligations, and as part of those responsibilities, you open yourself to others to look at you."

Maloka said the agency will soon have a report on Zimbabwe which will be debated by Zimbabweans.

Thirty-eight countries are currently members of the APRM where they undertake self-monitoring in all aspects of governance and socio-economic development.

APRM was established under the framework of the implementation of the New Partnership for Africa's Development.

GNA