HARARE, July 25, (Xinhua/GNA) - The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has defended the appointment of Utloile Silaigwana as its Chief Elections Officer (CEO) following questions that had been raised in the media over the appointment procedures.

Silaigwana, who had been acting CEO since early 2018 when he took over from Constance Chigwamba, was recently confirmed as the substantive CEO.

Some political actors have questioned the appointment, suggesting that it was tantamount to militarization of the national elections body since he is a former member of the Zimbabwe National Army.

However, in a press statement titled "Setting the record straight", ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said the appointment was done after interviews were conducted by the full commission which sat as an interviewing panel and vetted several applications before Silaigwana was given the job.

"For the record, the current CEO was appointed on merit as he is a qualified elections administrator with 17 years’ experience in that field.

He is a holder of a Masters degree in elections administration from a recognized university as well as being an accrediting facilitator for Building Resources in Democracy, Governance and Elections, a modular professional development program on electoral processes," said Chigumba.

She said several articles that had been posted on both social and mainstream media recently contained information with potential to cause alarm and despondency on the electorate.

Apart from questioning Silaigwana's appointment, the articles also alleged lack of professionalism on the ZEC leadership and alleged reluctance by the commission to implement reforms.

Chigumba said the commission had always upheld its constitutional mandate as evidenced by the absence of any court decision that questioned its integrity or credibility.

"With regard to the electoral reform process, ZEC convened an all-stakeholder conference after the conclusion of the 2018 harmonized elections to discuss these reforms.

“ZEC has since consolidated proposals arising from the conference and included them in the electoral reform package for consideration by the legislature. The issue of electoral reform is therefore work in progress by the commission," she said.

GNA