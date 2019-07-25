news, story, article

HARARE, July 25, (Xinhua/GNA) - Zimbabwe's central bank has started allowing small-scale chrome miners to be paid in foreign currency for their deliveries to large-scale chrome producers and smelters as it moves to enhance operations in the sector.

"In order to enhance the operations of this critical sector which is dominated by small-scale miners, with effect from July 24, 2019, large-scale chrome producers and smelters may pay for chrome deliveries from small scale miners through Nostro FCA transfers," the RBZ said in a statement issued Wednesday.

"The small-scale chrome producers are therefore, required to open Nostro FCA (Export) for purposes of receiving payment for chrome deliveries.

“No cash pay-outs are allowed, payments will be done only through bank transfers.

"In this regard, large-scale chrome producers and smelters who wish to pay for chrome deliveries from small-scale producers in foreign currency, shall submit applications for operation of a Nostro FCA (Transitory) to Exchange Control, Exports Department for consideration," the central bank added.

The move is expected to boost chrome production by the small-scale miners who often struggle with lack of adequate resources to increase output.

The central bank, meanwhile, further relaxed foreign exchange rules by allowing oil firms, embassies, and international organizations in the country to use foreign currencies for local transactions in a bid to increase the flow of forex in the country.

This comes after government last month banned the use of the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies for domestic transactions and re-introduced the Zimbabwe dollar which it made the sole legal tender.

