LUSAKA, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) - Authorities in Zambia has postponed all examinations following reports of malpractices observed during the ongoing junior secondary school leaving examinations. Minister of General Education David Mabumba on Tuesday said the government has decided to suspend the examinations for 2018 following the reported malpractices and to allow for thorough investigations to be cond

LUSAKA, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) - Authorities in Zambia has postponed all examinations following reports of malpractices observed during the ongoing junior secondary school leaving examinations.



Minister of General Education David Mabumba on Tuesday said the government has decided to suspend the examinations for 2018 following the reported malpractices and to allow for thorough investigations to be conducted.

He said the investigation has been instituted to ascertain the extent of the malpractice.

He said the ministry and management at the Examination Council of Zambia, a government agency that administers examinations, were alerted about malpractices.

"The council management and the ministry working with government investigating wings have been instructed to take remedial measures, mitigate the situation and thoroughly investigate the matter and brig the perpetrators to book," he added.

Examination malpractices are common in Zambia and a number of pupils and teachers have been arrested over the years after being found in possession of leaked examination papers.

GNA