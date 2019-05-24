news, story, article

NAIROBI, May 24, (Xinhua/GNA) - The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said Thursday it planned to support gums and resins production in Africa.

Edward Kilawe, forestry officer with FAO, said that the organization was channeling its support through the African Union Commission (AUC).

"We have supported the AUC and the Network for Natural Gums and Resins in Africa (NGARA) for developing and adopting its strategic framework (2017-2030) and intend to support its implementation," Kilawe said during a regional workshop on sharing of information, knowledge and experiences in African forestry.

Kilawe noted that the support would be geared towards exchange of information on production and trade, training and technology transfer.

Currently there are 16 member countries in sub-Saharan Africa producing gums and resins, namely Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

