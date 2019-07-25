news, story, article

KAMPALA, July 25, (Xinhua/GNA) - Several Rwandans have been arrested in an operation conducted by the army in the suburbs of Uganda's capital of Kampala.

Lt. Col. Deo Akiiki, deputy army spokesman, told Xinhua by telephone on Wednesday that "some Rwandans" were in their custody following the operation that targeted a church in one of the city's suburbs. Akiiki said the operation was still ongoing.

"It is true we carried out an operation today and because of the sensitivity of the matter, we cannot divulge any further details," he said.

"What you should know is that we have arrested some Rwandans," Akiiki said when asked about the number of Rwandans in their custody.

The local Daily Monitor newspaper reported that over 40 Rwandans were arrested and were found with fake Ugandan national identity cards.

In April, more than 40 Rwandans were arrested in the western district of Kasese.

Although they were found to be in possession of valid Rwandan national identification cards, they did not have permission to enter Uganda.

The group was later released and sent back to Rwanda.

